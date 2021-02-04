‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Filming in Turkey

Marvel Studios is full steam ahead with multiple projects in production including Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Spider-Man 3. Now, you can add Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to that list.

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, the Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism, has let slip (on accident?) on the Turkish TV channel Habertürk TV, that filming has begun on the next next chapter in the Ant-Man franchise in Cappadocia. The location is famous for its unique rock formations and the Pigeon Valley, where you can find the ruins of Uçhisar Castle.

It is unknown if the filming is just location shots or if any of the cast for the film is apart of it. Production was expected to begin in a few more months, but things could have easily changed, it’s not an uncommon thing to happen. We have recently been getting multiple set photos for Thor, Spider-Man, Hawkeye, and Ms. Marvel, so it’s a matter of time before we get an idea what the filming in Turkey is for.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see the return of franchise stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang aka Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne aka Wasp, Michael Dough as Dr. Hank Pym, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne. Jonathan Majors joins the project as the villainous Kang the Conquer, with Kathryn Newton joining the cast as Cassie Lang, who takes over the role from Emma Furhmann, who briefly played the character in Avengers: Endgame.

Details on the project are being kept under wraps, Jeff Loveness (Rick and Morty) wrote the script. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is expected to hit theaters in 2022.