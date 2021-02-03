Don Cheadle Shares Details on Marvel’s Disney+ Series ‘Armor Wars’

Back in December during Disney’s Investor’s Day Meeting, Marvel Studios’ President Kevin Feige revealed that Don Cheadle’s MCU character James Rhodes aka War Machine would be the centerpiece to a new Disney+ series, Armor Wars.

In a new interview with BroBible’s Post-Credit Podcast, Cheadle shared some new details on what the series will focus on and revealed the writing process begins next month.

“The death of Tony Stark, I’m pretty sure, will play a role in the series.”

“Where we’ve been sort of progressing Rhodey—even in the last film where he’s now up again and he’s now walking again and he’s now mobile again—so as the technology continues to develop and we keep making innovations in the suit and what happens, I imagine there’s gonna be another elevation and another way that we’re going to keep digging into that part of Rhodey.

“But really, figuring out a way to bridge what’s happening in the comic books with what’s happening on screen in the MCU and how we’re going to make those worlds work, that’s really exciting.”

Not much is known on the series but according to Marvel here is a very brief synopsis, Cheadle returns to the role as James Rhodes aka War Machine, Stark’s trusted companion, who must face these tech consequences in this classic Marvel story.

In the comics, the Armor Wars event series followed Iron Man as he battled the criminal called Force, and had recruited and helped him. Tony Stark was examining Forces’ armor and realized a lot of the technology resembled that of Iron Man’s armor technology. It was then revealed that Spymaster had stolen some Iron Man armor secrets and had sold them to Justin Hammer, who then sold them to criminals and heroes alike. Tony Stark then invented “Negator Packs” that could destroy his technology on contact.

Be on the lookout for the full interview with Mr. Cheadle on the Post-Credit Podcast which will be released later this week.