Tom Holland Talks ‘Spider-Man 3’; Calls It The Most Ambitious Superhero Movie Ever Made

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland recently went on a podcast to promote his new film, Cherry. During the podcast, he dishes out some information on the new Spider-Man film, which will arrive this winter.

READ: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Filming in Turkey

VARIETY: “Can you tell us anything about the upcoming “Spider-Man” movie that you’re filming?”

HOLLAND: I can say that it’s the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made. You sit down, read the script, and see what they’re trying to do, and they’re succeeding. It’s really impressive. I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I’m just, you know, again, that lucky little shit who happens to be Spider-Man in it. We got a lot more shooting to do. We started before Christmas and shot for like seven weeks. We stopped for the Christmas break, and then we’re starting again. I’m just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it.

He doesn’t say much, but if you watch the video podcast, you can tell he is really excited. He seemed eager to tell us everything; however, he didn’t. So good for him, Marvel finally knocked some sense into him.

The junior film in the MCU Spider-Man franchise is sure to be one of the biggest productions ever in the superhero genre. From all the casting announcements and old characters, we can guarantee that this film will be a spectacle.

Spider-Man 3 is growing quite a cast, as the film is also set to star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, who will appear as a mentor to Peter, Jamie Foxx Electro, Alfred Molina as Doc Ock, Andrew Garfield as his version of Spider-Man, Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane, with Tobey Maguire and Emma Stone both in talks to return in their previous Spider-Man roles. It is also being reported that Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdok aka Daredevil.

The majority of the Far From Home cast is all set to return, which includes Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revelori, Angourie Rice, Martin Starr, and J.B. Smoove. It is unknown if Michael Keaton’s Vulture, Michael Mando’s idle Mac Gargan (a.k.a Scorpion), and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio will all return, but it looks like they are setting up Sinister Six, so are guess is they’re back. Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home director Jon Watts returns to helm the third film, with Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal producing.

The third entry in the Holland-led Spider-Man franchise is expected to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.

Source: Variety