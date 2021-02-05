Disney Snags 9 Screen Actors Guild Award Nominations

While it was delayed about a month, for safety reasons, we are now in the nominating stage of the stretch of time known as “awards season.” Earlier this week we reported on Disney’s Golden Globe nominations, another set of nominations were also announced and they were for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards.
The guild is filled with actors and other performers who have done work in the past in either television of film, and the awards they present are all in acting categories.
Disney’s projects received a number of SAG award nominations:
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland (Disney Searchlight Pictures)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- The Great (Hulu)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great (Hulu)
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America (FX/Hulu)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
- Daveed Diggs, Hamilton (Disney+)
- Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird (Hulu)
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Mulan
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy art Drama Series
- The Mandalorian
The Awards ceremony will air on TNT and TBS at 6pm PT/9pm ET on April 4th, 2021.
