Disney Snags 9 Screen Actors Guild Award Nominations

While it was delayed about a month, for safety reasons, we are now in the nominating stage of the stretch of time known as “awards season.” Earlier this week we reported on Disney’s Golden Globe nominations, another set of nominations were also announced and they were for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards.

The guild is filled with actors and other performers who have done work in the past in either television of film, and the awards they present are all in acting categories.

Disney’s projects received a number of SAG award nominations:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Frances McDormand, Nomadland (Disney Searchlight Pictures)

Frances McDormand in Nomadland

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great (Hulu)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult , The Great (Hulu)

, The Great (Hulu) Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)

Ramy Youssef in the Hulu comedy Ramy

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America (FX/Hulu)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Daveed Diggs , Hamilton (Disney+)

, Hamilton (Disney+) Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird (Hulu)

Daveed Diggs nominated for his work in Hamilton

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Mulan

Disney’s live action remake of Mulan received a nomination for the Stunt Ensember

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy art Drama Series

The Mandalorian

The Awards ceremony will air on TNT and TBS at 6pm PT/9pm ET on April 4th, 2021.

Stick with The DisInsider for all of your Disney related Awards Season information.