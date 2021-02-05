Up-And-Coming Comedian Chris Estrada Getting His Own Show At Hulu, Fred Armisen To Produce

According to Deadline the pilot for a new comedy, entitled Punk Ass Bitch, has been greenlit at Hulu.



The series is set to star up-and-coming comedian Chris Estrada, and will be produced by SNL alum Fred Armisen, as well as Black-ish‘s Jonathan Groff – not to be confused with the Frozen/Hamilton actor. Estrada will also write the series alongside Jake Weisman, Matt Ingebretson and Pat Bishop (Comedy Central’s Corporate).



The half hour series, primarily inspired by Estrada’s experience as a latino in South Central Los Angeles, will follow a man named Julio Lopez (played by Estrada). As the title suggests, he’s a punk ass bitch; however, he’s also got a heart of gold putting the needs of others before himself. The series will explore the many misadventures he finds himself in as he learns to navigate life in his hometown and eventually grows up.



The series is one of the first products of Estrada’s overall deal with ABC; ABC Signature is producing. The pilot is currently being casted.

