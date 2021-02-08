Keanu Reeves Reportedly Offered The Role Of Kraven The Hunter For Sony Spin-Off Film

Earlier today, our friends over at the Illuminerdi reported that Keanu Reeves (John Wick) has been offered the role of Kraven the Hunter for Sony Pictures.

READ: New Trailer For ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Released

For those unfamiliar with the character, Sergei Kravenoff was born in Russia and became a big game hunter later in life, mostly in Africa. After drinking a witch doctor’s poison, he gained super strength, enhanced reflexes, and high stamina. This allowed him to bring down bigger animals such as elephants and Gorillas. After a while, he grew tired of big game hunting, due to it being easy, and focused his attention on Spider-Man. Several defeats later, he became one of six members of the notorious villain team, The Sinister Six.

The film’s tone will reportedly be a mix of Man on Fire and Logan.

Sony Pictures have been developing their own cinematic universe for a while now and now a Kraven solo film will join Venom and Morbius.

There’s no word on if they will eventually cross over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we’re staying hopeful.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled to release this year, while Jared Leto’s Morbius has been pushed to 2022.

No further information had been disclosed.

Source: The Illuminerdi