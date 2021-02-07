New Trailer For ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Released

Today, during the big game a TV spot for Marvel Studios upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with a new trailer debuting online.

Read: Super Bowl Spot For ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Released

Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience.

Daniel Bruhl also returns as the Sokovian villain Baron Zemo and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter. The series will also feature Wyatt Russell as John Walker aka U.S. Agent, as well as Danny Ramirez, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, and Erin Kellyman, all in unknown roles.

The all-new, six-episode series is directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer and debuts exclusively on Disney+ March 19, 2021.