New Nat Geo Doc About Student Entrepreneurs Coming To Disney+

The filmmakers behind the critically acclaimed National Geographic documentary Science Fair are back, and this time they’ve got their sights on a brand new set of students.

According to Deadline, directors Cristina Constantini and Darren Foster are reteaming for a documentary, entitled Own the Room, about five international students who are all competing at the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards, one of the most prestigious entrepreneurial events in the world.

The five budding businesspeople and students hail from Nepal, Puerto Rico, Nairobi, Greece, and Venezuela respectively. The grand prize they’ll all be vying for is $25,000, as well as access to numerous successful entrepreneurs and mentors that will help them grow into successful business owners themselves.

Constantini and Foster’s previous project Science Fair had a similar premise, except it followed high school students from around the world competing at an international science fair.

In a statement made to trades on Monday, Constantini and Foster said, “We are excited to be working alongside National Geographic again and cannot imagine a more perfect platform than Disney+ to share these incredible stories and inspire children and adults alike to make a positive impact on our world.”

Own the Room will be available exclusively on Disney+ on March 12.

Source: Deadline