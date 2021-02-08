Categories

‘The Disney Beat’ Podcast – Monday Feb 8th, 2021

Bringing you all of the news from the Disney company that you need to know to start your week for Monday February 8th, 2021:

  • Bipartisan bill introduced that would let Disneyland reopen sooner than planned
  • Happy Birthday Disney California Adventure
  • New character photos for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
  • Dancers wanted for Enchanted sequel
  • Cinderella starring Brandy and Whitney coming to Disney+
  • Aloha Rodeo snatched up by Disney
  • A new Marvel film has begun filming in Turkey
  • War Machine/James Rhodes coming sooner than we first thought
  • Blade project found itself a writer
  • Comedian Chris Estrada gets Hulu series
  • 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival gets center stage fifty years too late
  • The Walt Disney Company gets huge honor, again
  • Golden Globes shine down on Disney
  • Screen Actors Guild in love with Disney Searchlight’s Nomadland

