‘The Disney Beat’ Podcast – Monday Feb 8th, 2021

Bringing you all of the news from the Disney company that you need to know to start your week for Monday February 8th, 2021:
- Bipartisan bill introduced that would let Disneyland reopen sooner than planned
- Happy Birthday Disney California Adventure
- New character photos for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
- Dancers wanted for Enchanted sequel
- Cinderella starring Brandy and Whitney coming to Disney+
- Aloha Rodeo snatched up by Disney
- A new Marvel film has begun filming in Turkey
- War Machine/James Rhodes coming sooner than we first thought
- Blade project found itself a writer
- Comedian Chris Estrada gets Hulu series
- 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival gets center stage fifty years too late
- The Walt Disney Company gets huge honor, again
- Golden Globes shine down on Disney
- Screen Actors Guild in love with Disney Searchlight’s Nomadland
Follow your host Sean Nyberg on his Facebook page, Twitter, or Instagram at @SeanNyberg
Don’t forget to follow our The DisInsider Facebook page, or find us on Twitterand Instagram at @theDisInsider and of course, for all the breaking news, at www.TheDisInsider.com
CLICK BELOW TO STREAM ‘THE DISNEY BEAT’ ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST APP:
You can find a full list of podcasting apps that carry The Disney Beat here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1411612
Please subscribe to the show and rate and review it if you enjoy it!