‘The Disney Beat’ Podcast – Monday Feb 8th, 2021

Bringing you all of the news from the Disney company that you need to know to start your week for Monday February 8th, 2021:

Bipartisan bill introduced that would let Disneyland reopen sooner than planned

than planned Happy Birthday Disney California Adventure

New character photos for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Dancers wanted for Enchanted sequel

sequel Cinderella starring Brandy and Whitney coming to Disney+

and coming to Disney+ Aloha Rodeo snatched up by Disney

A new Marvel film has begun filming in Turkey

has begun filming in Turkey War Machine/James Rhodes coming sooner than we first thought

Blade project found itself a writer

project found itself a writer Comedian Chris Estrada gets Hulu series

gets Hulu series 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival gets center stage fifty years too late

The Walt Disney Company gets huge honor, again

gets huge honor, again Golden Globes shine down on Disney

shine down on Disney Screen Actors Guild in love with Disney Searchlight’s Nomadland

Follow your host Sean Nyberg on his Facebook page, Twitter, or Instagram at @SeanNyberg



Don’t forget to follow our The DisInsider Facebook page, or find us on Twitterand Instagram at @theDisInsider and of course, for all the breaking news, at www.TheDisInsider.com

CLICK BELOW TO STREAM ‘THE DISNEY BEAT’ ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST APP:

You can find a full list of podcasting apps that carry The Disney Beat here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1411612

Please subscribe to the show and rate and review it if you enjoy it!