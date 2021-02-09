The Super Bowl Spot For ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Sets A New Viewership Record

Looks like Tampa Bay wasn’t the Super Bowl’s only winner this year.



According to Deadline, the spot for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that dropped during the annual sports event has apparently become the most watched trailer for a TV series ever!



Citing various “social media anaytic sources” Deadline says that the newest 2 minute tease – and I call it a tease because even with all the new footage fans still have no idea what to expect – scored an unprecedented 125 million views in its first 24 hours. That’s including people who watched it live.



Now, to put that number in perspective, WandaVision‘s commerical during the primetime Emmy’s last year only garnered 53 million views in its first 24 hours. Additionally, the Black Widow spot from last year’s Super Bowl only received 119 million views in its first 24 hours.



The series also made waves on social media with over 217,000 mentions across all platforms.



Considering all of the buzz currently surrounding WandaVision, it’s no surprise though. The series’ overarching mystery and scope really have set the tone for the next era of Marvel television, and it keeps fans coming back week after week despite its anti-binge agenda.



With fans still recovering from a year and half long withdrawal from the MCU, and with WandaVision drawing to a close in a few weeks, it’d be an understatement to say that fans are eager to see what happens next. The numbers more than prove that.



Source: Deadline

Related