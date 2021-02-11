‘1917’s Adam Hugill Joins ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’

The Direct reported today that Adam Hugill (1917) will be joining the star-studded cast of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The site says he might be playing Rintrah.

Those unfamiliar with Rintrah, he portrays a minotaur from Greek mythology and is from the planet R’Vaal. He possesses a multitude of magical powers, one of which he can travel through different dimensions, and has advanced skills, such as superhuman strength, speed, etc. He’s come in contact with Doctor Strange on several occurrences and has been one of the main allies in his history.

His magical powers could be the reason for his appearance, especially when Strange and/or Scarlet Witch will open the multiverse. However, his power of traveling through different dimensions could play a role as well.

No further information has been disclosed.

Production on the film is currently underway at Longcross Studios in Surrey, England, under the working title “Stellar Vortex,”. So here is hoping the studio can safely get this done, as production on Warner Bros. highly-anticipated DC flick, The Batman, halted due to Star Robert Pattinson testing positive for COVID-19.

The film was expected to hit theaters on May 7, 2021, but due to the impact of the coronavirus, which shut down and halted major productions, the film was moved to a November 5, 2021 release before eventually landing on March 25, 2022. Could we see the film slide back into that November 2021 release? I personally don’t think so, but the door has slightly opened for that possibility with production a little over three months away now.

Directed by Sam Raimi (the original Spider-Man trilogy) and written by Jade Bartlett (The Turning), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as the sorcerer supreme, Benedict Wong as Wong, and will introduce Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch as her Disney+ series WandaVision will lead directly into the film. Rachel McAdams who played Dr. Christine Palmer in the first film officially set to return.

Source: The Direct