‘Shazam!’ Star Asher Angel Joins Season 2 of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’

Season two of the hit Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has added two young stars to its already talented cast.

According to Billboard, Shazam! and Andi Mack star Asher Angel and Broadway vet Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical) are set to guest star on the series, which is currently in production in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Angel will play a character named Jack, who is described as a “charming, smooth-talking student with wanderlust.” Feldman will play French exchange student Antoine.

The series stars Joshua Bassett as Ricky and Olivia Rodrigo and Nini, best friends turned couple turned exes turned co-stars [spoiler alert] turned couple again. The series also stars regulars Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Renee’, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, and Mark St. Cyr. Also added to the cast is Dancing With Stars alum Derek Hough, who will play Zack, Miss Jenn’s ex-boyfriend.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and the three original Disney Channel Original movies are available to stream on Disney+.

Season two will follow the East High Wildcats as they prepare to perform Beauty and the Beast as their spring musical and face off against their rivals at North High to win a prestigious student theater competition. “Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted,” according to the release announcing the second season, which will also feature new solos written by Rodrigo and Bassett.