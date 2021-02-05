Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry Writing Untitled Basketball Movie For Disney+; Steph Curry in Talks to Produce

Disney has seen a lot of success creating sport films and series over the years, and now they are continuing to take that success on Disney+.

According to Deadline, Grown-ish executive producer Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry has signed on to write a brand-new basketball feature film for Disney+. Golden State Warriors superstar and three-time NBA champion Steph Curry is in talks to produce.

Details on the project are being kept under wraps, but the film will be an original feature. The studio is also developing two basketball features for the streamer. Greek Freak, centered on the life of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, and untitled project centered around NBA veteran Chris Paul. Both projects were confirmed during Disney’s Investor Day meeting back in December.

Henry is also co-writing with Kenya Barris the new Cheaper by The Dozen movie for Disney+. In October 2018, she signed an overall deal with ABC Studioswhose cable/streaming division, ABC Signature, produces Grown-ish.

Disney+ will be filled with new sports projects including The Might Ducks: Game Changers, set to debut next month, and the basketball series Big Shot starring John Stamos. These projects will join iconic Disney sports films on the streamer that include Cool Runnings, Remember The Titans, Glory Road, The Rookie, Miracle, Safety, Eddie The Eagle, The Mighty Ducks franchise, and many more.