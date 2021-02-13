Report: Rebecca Hall Joins Disney’s ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’

Rebecca Hall (Iron Man 3, The BFG) has reportedly signed on to star in Disney’s long-in-development live-action adaptation of Peter Pan, Peter Pan & Wendy.

According to our friends at The Illuminerdi, Hall is set to play Mrs. Darling, the mother of Wendy, John, and Michael. The site also shared a little character description, “she is empathetic, beautiful, and English woman who lives with her family in the early 1900’s and strives to make Wendy understand the importance of growing up and attending boarding school.” Mrs. Darling in the animated classic was the laidback parent, so it looks like in this new adaptation she will be a little more stern like Mr. Darling.

The studio is currently casting John, Michael, and Mr. Darling. An interesting tidbit about this project is that Mr. Darling will be played by a different actor, as in most iterations of Peter Pan, the character is played by the same actor who plays Captain Hook, but Disney has decided to go in a different direction with this film.

Peter Pan & Wendy will be directed by David Lowery, who also wrote the screenplay along with Toby Halbrooks. Lowery previously directed the remake of Pete’s Dragon, released in 2016.

The cast will also include newcomer Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson (Black Widow) as the titular characters, respectively. Jude Law (Captain Marvel) will play the villainous Captain Hook, comedian Jim Gaffigan will play his loyal sidekick Smee, Tinkerbell will be played by Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish) and Alyssa Alook will play Tiger Lily, who we revealed will play a pivotal role in the film.

Production will begin in March of 2021 in Vancouver, Canada. In fact, some of the cast recently arrived in Vancouver this week for a quick costume test. At the Disney Investor Day, it was revealed that this film will be releasing directly to Disney+ along with their live-action adaptation of Pinocchio.