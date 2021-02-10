The Russo Brothers Share a Small Update on Disney’s Live-Action ‘Hercules’

Last year, we shared the news that Disney was in development on a live-action adaptation of Hercules with multiple directors involved, which would later be confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. Now, the films producers Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Endgame, Cherry) have shared an update.

The guys over at Lights Camera Barstool got to speak with the Russo’s and were given a small update on the highly-anticipated project:

It is still in development, the script is about to come in a week. We’ve taken a lot of time and care with it,” Joe continues discussing the project with a hint to a possible universe with their adaptation “They want to see something really cool that they wanna get lost in it for a decade, so that’s our mission is to provide them with that experience.”

In my initial report last April, I shared that the music will be involved in the remake, which is something the Russo’s also confirmed in December:

“Well, I think you always have to bring something new to the table because from our perspective as storytellers, it’s not compelling for us to do a literal translation. We’ve already done that with our Marvel films. We don’t do literal translations of the comics because we feel like if you want that story you can go read that story. We’re going to give you a different story. I think we’ll do something that’s in the vein of the original and inspired by it, but we also bring some new elements to the table. We can’t say one way or the other. Music will certainly be a part of it.”

Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984), who is also involved with Marvel’s Shang-Chi, penned the script, so expect Hercules to be filled with action. The Russo’s are producing under their AGBO production banner.

A director has not been announced yet but I have heard there is a shortlist. Another thing I have heard but is not confirmed by any means is that superstar Ariana Grande is being considered for the Meg role, whether or not official talks have taken place is something I don’t know.

You can check out the full interview from Lights Camera Barstool below: