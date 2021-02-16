Arian Moayed Joins ‘Spider-Man 3’

Arian Moayed (Succession) has reportedly joined the growing cast of Sony and Marvel Studios’ untitled third Spider-Man film, Murphy’s Multiverse has learned. Per the site, it is unknown who Moayed is playing but does state he is a detective.

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man set to star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, who will appear as a mentor to Peter, Jamie Foxx as Electro, Alfred Molina as Doc Ock, Andrew Garfield as his version of Spider-Man, Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane, with Tobey Maguire and Emma Stone both in talks to return in their previous Spider-Man roles. Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil, the actor has already completed his work on the project. Willem Dafoe and Thomas Hayden Church will also return as Norman Osborn aka Green Goblin and Flint Marko aka Sandman.

The majority of the Far From Home cast is all set to return, which includes Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revelori, Angourie Rice, Martin Starr, and J.B. Smoove. It is unknown if Michael Keaton’s Vulture, Michael Mando’s idle Mac Gargan (a.k.a Scorpion), and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio will all return, but it looks like they are setting up Sinister Six, so are guess is they’re back. Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home director Jon Watts returns to helm the third film, with Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal producing.

The third entry in the Holland-led Spider-Man franchise is expected to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.