Marvel Studios’ ‘Assembled’ Coming to Disney+ March 12

The Mandalorian had a behind the scenes documentary series titled Gallery. Now, the hit Marvel Studios series, WandaVision will be getting one of its own as well.

Today, Marvel Studios announced that Assembled, a new documentary series of specials, that will go behind the scenes of the shows and movies of the MCU. The first special, Assembled: The Making of WandaVision, is streaming March 12 on Disney+.

Marvel Studios' ASSEMBLED, a new documentary series of specials, goes behind the scenes of the shows and movies of the MCU. The first special, ASSEMBLED: The Making of @WandaVision, is streaming March 12 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fM6TxF0VuW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 16, 2021

WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios series created exclusively for Disney+. The series stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Paul Bettany as Vision, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to audiences in Captain Marvel. Kat Dennings reprises her role as Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World, and Randall Park reprises his role as Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp.

The series is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as head writer. The composer is Christophe Beck, and the theme (for certain episodes) is by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Featuring nine episodes, WandaVision is streaming now on Disney+.