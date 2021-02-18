‘Choir’ Documentary Series In Development for Disney+

In a press release sent this morning, Disney has announced an upcoming documentary series titled Choir that will be heading to Disney+.

Inspired by the story of the Detroit Youth Choir, the series will run for six episodes and follow their rise to fame during the fourteen season of America’s Got Talent. It will heavily focus on the DYC Artistic Director Anthony White who has changed the lives of hundreds of young singers during his tenure with the choir.

Choir will be produced by Blumhouse Television, known usually for their horror content. This marks the first collaboration between Blumhouse and Disney.

Also in production is a companion scripted series which is confirmed to share the same production team and will likely follow the same premise. The scripted series will be executive produced by Anthony Sparks of The Blacklist.

Blumhouse Television president Chris McCumber said this about the duel projects:

“’Choir’ is the exact right kind of feel-good, hopeful programming we need at this moment, and we’re thrilled to be establishing a relationship with Disney+, for the first time, on both a scripted and unscripted version of this particular project.”

Photo courtesy of Trae Patton/NBC