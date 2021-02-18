Exclusive: ‘Futurama’ is Coming to Disney+ UK/IRE

We’re just a few days away from the global launch of Star, the sixth brand tile on Disney+, which will feature new content, including 24, Lost, and The X-Files. Due to previous deals, the content differs depending on the country or region.

If you check-out our complete list of content coming to Star on Disney+ UK & Ireland, you may notice that they won’t be receiving as much content as other regions, with Futurama being a noticeable exclusion.

The Futurama gang is coming to the UK & Ireland!

Futurama has been a top-requested show from subscribers since Disney+ launched in the UK and Ireland last March. While Disney hasn’t included the animated sitcom in any advertisements or press material, The DisInsider has been told by a trusted source that ten seasons of Futurama will indeed be available to British and Irish subscribers when Star launches on February 23rd.

While we have no word on how many seasons will be available or whether this will include the television movies made before the series revival in 2011, it’s nice to see that fans will be able to enjoy the show alongside it’s sister-show, The Simpsons.

