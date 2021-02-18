The Punisher And Jessica Jones Finally Revert Back To Marvel Studios

The live-action rights to The Punisher and Jessica Jones have finally reverted back into Marvel Studios’ hands. There isn’t any solid confirmation as to what their plans are for the characters; however, they were some of the most popular characters so Marvel will definitely use them in some regard.

Netflix previously used the characters in their own expanded universe, which showcased them with Iron Fist, Daredevil, and Luke Cage.

Since Netflix canned all of their Marvel shows, Marvel Studios will have free reign to do whatever they want with the characters.

Another hero that got their rights back into Marvel Studios’ hands is Daredevil. Charlie Cox, who led Marvel’s hit Netflix series Daredevil, is set to return as the titular hero in the untitled third Spider-Man film. It is unknown at this time how large of a role the character will play in the film, but how Far From Home ended, it is Matt Murdock who will come to Peter Parker’s aid for legal representation and likely team up with the web-slinger to take on the films growing baddies.

