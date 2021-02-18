Danny Elfman to Score ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Longtime composer and Disney Legend, Danny Elfman is returning the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will collaborate with director Sam Raimi on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Elfman confirmed the news in a recent interview with Inverse. Here what the composer had to say:

“I am starting to do bits of pre-work for Doctor Strange 2 that Sam Raimi’s directing. Even though I don’t start it for some months, there’s bits of recorded music they need for the sets.”

Elfman worked on 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. This also marks a reunion for Elfman and Raimi, who first worked together on the 1990 superhero noir Darkman followed by the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man in 2002 and Spider-Man 2 in 2004. Disagreements between Elfman and Raimi led to the musician exiting 2007’s Spider-Man 3. In the years since, the two mended their differences and collaborated once more for Disney’s Oz the Great and Powerful.

Read: ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ YA Book Centered on Sally in The Works

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as the sorcerer supreme, Benedict Wong as Wong, and will introduce Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch as her Disney+ series WandaVision will lead directly into the film. Rachel McAdams who played Dr. Christine Palmer in the first film is officially set to return, and 1917’s Adam Hugill is attached in an unknown role.

The film was expected to hit theaters on May 7, 2021, but due to the impact of the coronavirus, which shut down and halted major productions, the film was moved to a November 5, 2021 release before eventually landing on March 25, 2022.