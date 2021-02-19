Mystery Adventure Series ‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’ to Debut on Disney+ Next Week

The riveting tale of mystery, suspense, and time travel for kids and families, Secrets of Sulphur Springs, will premiere with five episodes on Friday, Feb. 26, on Disney+ with new episodes available to stream each Friday in March through April 9.

Since its Disney Channel premiere, Secrets of Sulphur Springs has reached 3.5 million total viewers (P2+), has ranked as the #1 series across all basic cable with Girls 6-11 and is the #1 series on DisneyNOW. Its season finale debuts Friday, March 12, on Disney Channel.

Read: ‘Choir’ Documentary Series In Development for Disney+

Filmed and set in Louisiana, the series follows 12-year-old Griffin Campbell (Preston Oliver), whose world has been upended by his father, Ben (Josh Braaten), after he moves the family from Chicago to take ownership of an abandoned hotel property, The Tremont. Now, the family, which also includes Griffin’s mother, Sarah (Kelly Frye), and his younger twin siblings, Wyatt (Landon Gordon) and Zoey (Madeleine McGraw), live in The Tremont in hopes of restoring it to the lively vacation destination it once was. On his first day at his new school, Griffin hears rumors that the hotel is haunted by the ghost of Savannah (Elle Graham), a girl who disappeared decades ago. He soon meets and befriends Harper (Kyliegh Curran), a thrill-seeking classmate, and they discover a secret portal that allows them to travel back in time and uncover clues about the town’s mystery.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs is from creator, writer, and executive producer Tracey Thomson (The Young and the Restless). Charles Pratt Jr. (STAR) also serves as executive producer. The series is produced by Gwave Productions, LLC, and carries a TV-PG parental guideline.