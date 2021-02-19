Walt Disney World Resorts 50th Anniversary “The Worlds Most Magical Celebration” Set To Kickoff October 1st

If anyone knows how to throw a party, it’s the Walt Disney Company. And that’s exactly what they intend to do. Jeremy Schoolfield, Managing Editor, Walt Disney World Resort Public Relations announced on the Disney Parks Blog that “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” will begin on October 1st, 2021. He stated that the celebration will be held over all four theme parks and beyond. They have even coined a new word, “EARidescence” – to describe what you’ll see when you visit. Let’s take a look at some of the things you will see over the 18-month celebration.

Artist rendering of the new look castle.



There will be gold bunting added to Cinderella’s Castle at Magic Kingdom. Adding to the new paint job from last year.

Nighttime will be a whole other story for the 50th celebration. The castle will be joined by icons of the other three parks to create “Beacons of Magic”. The Tree of Life at Animal Kingdom, The Tower of Terror at Hollywood Studios, and Spaceship Earth will all join the castle to become the beacons.

Mickey and Minnie will join in and be a huge part of the celebration. As hosts of the event, they’ll be dressed for the occasion in custom-made fashions of “EARidescent” fabric with gold highlights. In a time where there is not a lot to celebrate. It is so exciting to see what will come to us all from the Walt Disney World Resort for this momentous occasion. There will for sure many more announcements regarding ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration’. Stick with us here at The DisInsider team as we bring you all the details.

Source: Disney Parks Blog & DSNY Newscast