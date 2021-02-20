Evangeline Lilly Confirms Summer Start Date For ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’

Evangeline Lilly, who portrays The Wasp, has confirmed through her Instagram that production on the third Ant-Man film will be starting production this summer.

This confirms Murphy’s Multiverse’s scoop, which was reported last year.

The film was originally supposed to start production in early 2021 but fell prey to the COVID-19 outbreak, which stopped every working production. As some projects starting up again, the normal flow process for studios should head back to normal in the coming months; with necessary precautions of course.

Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed is returning to helm the film, with no current production start date set. Marvel Studios has yet to officially announce the project and likely won’t until Loveness completes the script.

Details on the project are being kept under wraps, but franchise stars Paul Rudd (Scott Lang aka Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne aka Wasp), Michael Dough (Dr. Hank Pym), and Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne) are all expected to return to the heist-adventure film series. There have been previous rumors that the film could set up a Young Avenger film or series.

Details on the project are being kept under wraps, Jeff Loveness (Rick and Morty) wrote the script. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is expected to hit theaters in 2022.

Source: Instagram Via Murphy’s Multiverse