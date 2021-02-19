‘Survive’ Star Laurel Marsden Joins ‘Ms. Marvel’

With Ms. Marvel currently filming, Marvel has cast Laurel Marsden (Survive) as Zoe Zimmer, a friend/rival to Kamala Khan.

For those unfamiliar with the character, she is the “popular” girl at Kamala’s high school. She dated star athlete, Josh Richardson, who eventually takes up the mantel of Discord. She has been characterized as petty and shallow due to her popularity and has been known to be a bully. The first time she meets Ms. Marvel, she fell into the Hudson River and Kamala ends up saving her, being the first person Ms. Marvel ever saves.

The series is currently filming in the Marvel Studios mecca, Atlanta.

Ms. Marvel, a newer character to Marvel Comics, has grabbed the world’s imagination and Kevin Feige, president, Marvel Studios, and chief creative officer, Marvel, was excited to announce during The Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day presentation that newcomer Iman Vellani will star as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel in the series, Ms. Marvel, set to arrive on Disney+ in late 2021.

The Marvel Studios original series centers on fan-favorite Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, avid gamer, and voracious fan-fic scribe, Kamala has a special affinity for Super Heroes, particularly Captain Marvel.

Joining Vellani in Ms. Marvel, the cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

Ms. Marvel hits Disney+ later next year.

Source: THR