Jennifer Lawrence Is Rumored For Jon Watts’ ‘Fantastic Four’

Now take this with a very small grain of salt; Jennifer Lawrence (X-Men) has reportedly been cast in the upcoming reboot of the Fantastic Four. However, this comes from The Daily Mail, which isn’t one of the best sources.

There’s no solid confirmation on the casting as of yet but the film is gearing up to start pre-production; however, it wont be for a while.

it is said that the film could be starting production in Australia, which has become a new up for films.

Marvel Studios has several films and series in production so now we can add Fantastic Four to that list.

From the looks of it, she could play Sue Storm/Invisible Woman but there isn’t concrete evidence.

Lawrence is no stranger to Marvel. She portrayed Mystique in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men films and left the franchise once Marvel Studios bought the company. So she’ll be a great addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not to mention she’s an Oscar winner and we all know Marvel Studios loves their Oscar winners.

No further information has been disclosed and it is still a big rumor.

The film is expected sometime in 2023.

Source: The Daily Telegraph via Daily Mail