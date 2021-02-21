‘Cruella’ Trailer Draws 71 Million Views in First 24 Hours

This past Wednesday, Disney’s long-awaited trailer for Cruella debuted and the fans went wild for it. The trailer for the live-action film based on the popular Disney villain drew over 71 million views in the first 24 hours.

According to Deadline, the viewership for the trailer beat 24 hour figures for two other Disney live-action tentpoles, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (61.7M) and the Will Smith-Guy Ritchie hit Aladdin (60.8M). That said, Cruella’s numbers didn’t come anywhere near Disney’s Lion King trailer which posted an astounding first day record of 224M global views after dropping on Thanksgiving Day 2018. Mulan‘s first teaser trailer was released in early July 2019 during the Womens World Cupand also grabbed 175M first day views. However, those trailers were released in a different time pre-Covid.

The social media conversation for Cruella is also doing very well. The film is at 265K mentions surpassing both Aladdin (228K) and Beauty and The Beast (154K).

Academy Award winner Emma Stone (La La Land) stars in the film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Below is the official synopsis from Disney.

Cruella follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson (“Howards End,” “Sense & Sensibility”). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

The film also stars Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry as Cruella’s classic henchmen Jasper and Horace, Emily Beecham (Into The Badlands) likely playing Anita, Mark Strong (Shazam!) as the Baron, and Killing Eve star Kirby Howell-Baptiste in a currently unknown role.

Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie (I Tonya) from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis. It was produced by Andrew Gunn (Freaky Friday), Marc Platt (Mary Poppins Returns) and Kristin Burr (Christopher Robin), with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff and Glenn Close serving as executive producers.

Two-time Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan (Mad Max: Fury Road, A Room with a View) creates the dazzling and imaginative costumes, which take on a life of their own.

Cruella is currently scheduled to debut May 28, 2021.

