Exclusive: Big Hero 6 Characters Coming To The MCU

We have exclusively learned that certain characters from Big Hero 6 will be making their live-action debut in the MCU.

We’re not sure on who will be coming but we can at least expect Baymax and Hiro.

Some of the projects we heard about were Secret Invasion, Agents of Atlas, and Doctor Strange. However, we couldn’t get confirmation.

There’s also no word on if the actors will reprise their roles in regards to live-action appereances.

Big Hero 6 was loosely based on the comic of the same name. The comic was a three-part miniseries written by Scott Lobdell and artist Gus Vasquez. The series went on to be a very popular title, which spawned the animated film and TV series.

In 2014, Disney premiered Big Hero 6 on the big screen and it made $657,827,828 worldwide and has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 89%.

The show, based on the 2014 film of the same name, aired its series finale on Monday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on DisneyXD. It premiered in 2017 and picks up after the events of the movie from Walt Disney Animation Studios. However, Disney recently announced the upcoming Disney+ series Baymax!, which also follows the film.

The cast of Big Hero 6: The Series includes Ryan Potter (Hiro), Scott Adsit (Baymax), Jamie Chung (Go Go), and Genesis Rodriguez as Honey Lemon, all of whom reprised their roles from the film. The series was developed by Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley, and Nick Filippi. The first two seasons are currently available on Disney+.

