‘The Lion King’ Sequel To Begin Production This Summer

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Barry Jenkins’ sequel to The Lion King will be starting production in the summer of 2021.

Read: ‘Moonlight’ Cinematographer Reteaming With Barry Jenkins on Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ Prequel

A sequel to the 2019 remake, the film is currently casting for actors to play the roles of young Scar and Mufasa.

For both of these characters, the studio is looking for young actors to play the characters between the ages of 8 and 13.

The film was officially announced during Disney Investor Day in December. Though it is a sequel, it was rumored to explore the origin of Mufasa, which this casting breakdown only confirms.

Though the 2019 remake was directed by Jon Favreau, Academy Award- winning director Barry Jenkins will be in the director’s seat for this film. He will be teaming up once again with his cinematographer James Laxton.

The film will be produced by Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak. At this point, it is unknown where production will take place. Though no release date has been officially announced, it is likely that this will be a theatrical release, rather than one going straight to Disney+.

