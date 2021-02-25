Cancelled ‘Nimona’ Would Have Been First Disney Film With LGBTQ Leads

Earlier this month, it was announced that Blue Sky Studios, the animation company under the Fox brand, would be shutting down. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the studio will be dissolved in April.

As part of this announcement, it was also revealed that their upcoming film Nimona would not be released. Thanks to Buzzfeed, we know have more details on that film.

Employees of Blue Sky anonymously revealed to BuzzFeed several previously unreleased details regarding Nimona.

In an innovative move, Nimona was to depict a same-sex relationship between two of the major characters. “I love you”s were to be exchanged in one scene in addition to a same-sex kiss, the first ever in an animated film from Disney. The lead in the film was also a gender non-conforming female.

According to employees, Nimona was 75% complete when it was cancelled. Several of them expressed their disappointment with the cancellation, including one who said this:

“That is heartbreaking because we are not only losing our jobs, we’re losing our family, our workplace, we’re losing the closure of being able to send Nimona out into the world, where it could change kids’ lives. I just want this movie to be seen by the world, because it needs to be seen by the world.”

Some employees also didn’t feel that the film was supported by Disney, pointing out that Disney hadn’t at all been promoting it as they have for their other animated releases.

At this point, it is unknown whether the complete cancellation of the film could at all be contributed to the subject matter.

Nimona was based on webcomic and graphic novel by Noelle Stevenson.

