First Look at The Proud’s New Looks For ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

It has been over a decade since we saw the hilarious Proud Family on our television screens. The Proud’s are coming back, making their move from Disney Channel to Disney+, and the studio has given us a first look at those familiar characters we all know and love. Check out the new family tree first look below.

Picking up the story of its central character Penny Proud, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will also include her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and her grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). Of course, it would not be “The Proud Family” without Penny’s loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, and Zoey Howzer, among others.

Reprising their voice roles are Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez. Cedric the Entertainer will also return as Uncle Bobby Proud.

