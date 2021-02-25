Hulu’s ‘Animaniacs’ Renewed For Third Season

It was announced this morning that Hulu’s reboot of Animaniacs has been renewed for a third season for the service.

Based on the 1990’s animated series of the same name, this reboot has had great success since its premiere on Hulu in November 2020. The second season will air later this year and now we know that a third season will follow.

The original series was produced by Steven Spielberg in collaboration with Warner Bros. Animation, both of whom returned to work on this reboot. Also returning for the reboot was the original voice cast such as Rob Paulsen, Jess Harnell, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, and Frank Welker.

The first season lasted for 13 episodes, with the second season confirmed to as well.

Animaniacs follows the adventures of the Warner siblings Yakko, Wakko, and Dot while they cause mischief in the changing times.

Both the reboot and original Animaniacs are available to stream on Hulu.

Source: Deadline

