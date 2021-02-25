Pixar Releases Adorable Teaser Trailer For ‘Luca’

Yesterday, we received the first poster for Pixar Animation Studios Luca. Now, we the studio has debuted a teaser trailer for their newest original film.

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film Luca is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

Jacob Tremblay (Disney’s upcoming The Little Mermaid) lends his voice to Luca Paguro, a bright and inventive 13-year-old sea monster with endless curiosity—especially when it comes to the mysterious world above the sea. Jack Dylan Grazer (IT, Shazam!), voices Alberto Scorfano, an independent, free-spirited teenage sea monster with unbridled enthusiasm for the human world. Emma Berman provides the voice of Giulia, an outgoing and charming adventurer who befriends Luca and Alberto. Maya Rudolph (Big Hero 6) voices Daniela, Luca’s mother. Marco Barricelli voices Massimo, Giulia’s father. Jim Gaffigan (Peter Pan & Wendy) voices Lorenzo, Luca’s father. 

Directed by Academy Award® nominee Enrico Casarosa (La Luna) and produced by Andrea Warren (Lava, Cars 3), Luca releases Summer 2021.

