Everything Coming To Disney Plus In March 2021

As we begin to wrap up February, we start to look toward March. The last month has been a huge month for Disney+ with the hugely successful WandaVision becoming the worlds most popular show as the series really hit its stride.

March will begin with the season finale of WandaVision and will end with two new series being kicked off: The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers series and the Marvel studios The Falcon and the Winter Solider. The month’s biggest film will be Walt Disney Animation’s Raya and the Last Dragon which will be released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access for an additional cost, like the Mulan live-action remake.

Here is everything coming to Disney+ in the month of March 2021:

March 5

Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+ Premier Access)

WandaVision: Season Finale

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Heartland Docs, DVM, Season 2

March 12

Own the Room

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In

Disney My Music Story: Perfume

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER, Season 1-8

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet, Season 7

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Marvel Studios: Legends

Assembled: The Making of WandaVision

March 19

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 1

Disney Big Hero 6 The Series, Season 3Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back TimeMexico Untamed, Season 1

March 26

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 1

Disney Secrets of Sulpher Springs: As Time Goes By

Disney Pickle and Peanut, Season 1

Disney Pickle and Peanut, Season 2

Gnomeo & Juliet

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 2

Inside Pixar: Foundations: Batch 3

