Everything Coming To Disney Plus In March 2021
As we begin to wrap up February, we start to look toward March. The last month has been a huge month for Disney+ with the hugely successful WandaVision becoming the worlds most popular show as the series really hit its stride.
March will begin with the season finale of WandaVision and will end with two new series being kicked off: The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers series and the Marvel studios The Falcon and the Winter Solider. The month’s biggest film will be Walt Disney Animation’s Raya and the Last Dragon which will be released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access for an additional cost, like the Mulan live-action remake.
Here is everything coming to Disney+ in the month of March 2021:
March 5
Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+ Premier Access)
WandaVision: Season Finale
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
Heartland Docs, DVM, Season 2
March 12
Own the Room
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone
Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In
Disney My Music Story: Perfume
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER, Season 1-8
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet, Season 7
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Marvel Studios: Legends
Assembled: The Making of WandaVision
March 19
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 1
Disney Big Hero 6 The Series, Season 3Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back TimeMexico Untamed, Season 1
March 26
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 1
Disney Secrets of Sulpher Springs: As Time Goes By
Disney Pickle and Peanut, Season 1
Disney Pickle and Peanut, Season 2
Gnomeo & Juliet
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 2
Inside Pixar: Foundations: Batch 3
1 thought on “Everything Coming To Disney Plus In March 2021”