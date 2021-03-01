Marvel Studios’ ‘Blade’ Set to Start Production Later This Year

Marvel Studios’ Blade reboot recently tapped a writer to its project, and as the film searches for its director, we now know when the project will look to begin production.

According to Brandon Davis via his Phase Zero Podcast, Blade will go into production later this year. The new information was also backed up by Murphy’s Multiverse, a site that is known for their accurate production info. As we mentioned, the project is still looking for their director and key on and offscreen talent, but this update does mean we should be getting some major updates in the coming weeks.

Mahershala Ali will star as the titular character. Ali takes over the role from Wesley Snipes, who played the character in three films from 1998 to 2008’s Blade Trinity. The three films grossed a combined total of $416 million at the worldwide box office. Sticky Fingaz also played the character in the short-lived Blade: The Series. Watchmen and Pen15 writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour is currently at worked writing the project.

Osei-Kuffour became the first black writer to tackle a Marvel Studios project as a writer. Last year, Nia DaCosta (Candyman) became the studio’s first black female director after she signed on to Captain Marvel 2, which is set to star Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, and Zawe Ashton. Marvel is currently searching for a black director to work with Osei-Kuffour.

As of now, both Blade has no official release date and likely won’t debut until 2022 at the earliest. The film will take place in the MCU’s current phase 4. Marvel Studios has an untitled film set to release on October 7, 2022, and with this new production information above, this could be a perfect spot for Blade. Stay tuned for additional updates.

