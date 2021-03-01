T.I. Will Not Return For ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Scott Lang will be without a member of his crew in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. According to The Hollywood Reporter, rapper turned actor T.I. will not be returning for the third installment of the hit franchise.

Per the Trade, it is unknown at this time why he is not returning, and as of now, it isnt known if the removal is related to the recent accusations of sexual abuse he is facing alongside his wife, musician Tiny. We won’t get into the details here as we don’t want our younger readers to see the detailed accusations but have linked to The Hollywood Reporter’s original story for details on the situation.

T.I. played the character of Dave in both Ant-Man and 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp. Dave is a friends and “business” associates of Scott Lang, Luis, and Kurt, and works as Lang’s getaway driver during heists.

Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed is returning to helm the film, with production expected to kick off early this Summer. Details on the project are being kept under wraps, but franchise stars Paul Rudd (Scott Lang aka Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne aka Wasp), Michael Dough (Dr. Hank Pym), and Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne) are all set to return to the heist-adventure film series. Newcomers to the project include Jonathan Majors, who joins the project as the villainous Kang the Conquer, with Kathryn Newton joining the cast as Cassie Lang, who takes over the role from Emma Furhmann, who briefly played the character in Avengers: Endgame.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is expected to hit theaters in 2022.

