‘Stargirl’ Sequel Titled ‘Hollywood Stargirl’ Starts Filming This May

Last week, it was revealed that Disney+ was in development on a sequel to their 2020 film Stargirl. The sequel, now titled Hollywood Stargirl will begin production this May in Orange County, California, and will shoot through the Summer.

Read: ‘Eragon’ Reboot Possibly in the Works for Disney+

Director Julia Hart will return to direct with star Grace VanderWaal, who will this time be joined by Elijah Richardson and Judy Greer (Ant-Man and the Wasp) will be playing a character named Ana, who is likely to be Stargirl’s mother. as well as composer-musician Michael Penn, will write and perform new original music for the film. Disney’s live-action film division will once again oversee the project.

The first film is based on the critically-acclaimed, New York Times’ best-selling young adult novel about an unassuming high schooler who finds himself inexplicably drawn to the free-spirited new girl, whose unconventional ways change how they see themselves…and their world.

VanderWaal, who will reprise her role as Stargirl, will write and perform original music for this outing with Richard playing the romantic lead.

Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Lee Stollman of Gotham Group return as producers while Horowitz will produce for Hart & Horowitz’s company Original Headquarters. Hahn and Spinelli are executive producers. Penn will also act as the new project’s executive music producer.

Jeanne McCarthy and Nicole Abellera are currently casting the movie. The project becomes the first sequel greenlit from a Disney+ original movie. Stargirl is streaming now!

Related