Michael Korvac Will Reportedly Be The Main Villain In ‘Captain Marvel 2’

Our friends over at That Hashtag Show have learned that long-time Marvel villain, Michael Korvac, will be the main antagonist of the sequel film.

READ: Zawe Ashton Will Play Villain in ‘Captain Marvel 2’

According to the site, they are looking for a “Timothy Chalamet or Michael B. Jordan” type for the role; however, nothing regarding an actor was confirmed on that end.

The film is expected to showcase different villains throughout the film, with one being introduced right in the first act. According to the source, Zawe Aston is going to be playing that villain.

For those unfamiliar with the character, he debuted in Giant-Sized Defenders #3 in 1975 and was created by Steve Garber and Jim Starlin. He is a cyborg with energy manipulation through a specialized computer called Wielder of the Power Cosmic. He’s come in contact with a plethora of different Marvel heroes, including Captain America, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Silver Surfer, just to name a few.

No further information has been released.

Details on the project are being kept under wraps at this time, but the film will move from the films 1990’s setting to present day and insiders say that film will draw inspiration from Marvel comics popular Secret Invasion run, saw the Skrull Empire attempt a hostile take over of Earth and revealed that Skrull sleeper cells had been on Earth in positions of power and in place of Earth’s mightiest heroes for some time. There have also been reports of a Secret Invasion series for Disney+, which could be a companion piece for Captain Marvel 2.

Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, who co-wrote and directed the first film are not returning for the sequel, but will stay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as they are likely directing the Disney+ Ms. Marvel series.

WandaVision staff writer Megan McDonnell will pen the script for the sequel and will be directed by Candyman director, Nia DaCosta.

Brie Larson will be reprising her role as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Zawe Ashton will play a villain, no word on who yet, Teyonah Parris will be reprising as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani will return as Ms. Marvel.

Released in 2019, Captain Marvel starred Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell). The film grossed an astounding $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office.

The film is expected to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

Related