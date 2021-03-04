Nomadland is Coming to Disney+ UK/IRE

2 hours ago Jordan Simmons

After winning two Golden Globe Awards for Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director – Motion Picture for Chloé Zhao, Nomadland is tipped for OSCAR glory. While those in the UK and Ireland have a little while to wait, they can breathe a sigh of relief as Disney has announced the Searchlight Pictures film will be available on Disney+ next month.

Chloé Zhao became the 2nd woman in the 78-years of the Golden Globes to win Best Director.

Nomadland follows Fern (Frances McDormand) who decides to pack-up her bags and become a modern-day nomad after the economic collapse of her hometown.

The film’s release has been a bit up in the air due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will finally be available to subscribers in the United Kingdom and Ireland from April 30th and cinemas when available.

Nomadland will also be available on Disney+ in Canada from April 9th.

