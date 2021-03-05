Emma Meisel to Star in Disney+ Series ‘Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.’

According to Deadline, Emma Meisel has joined the growing cast of the upcoming Disney+ series Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.

Read: ‘Nimona’ Casting Revealed; Film May Still Be Released

She will be playing a character named Steph Denisco, who is the best friend of Lahela or “Doogie”, as she is often called.

Meisel is a young actress who is best known for her work in American Horror Story: 1984, where she played the character of Midge.

She joins a cast consisting of Peyton Elizabeth Lee as the titular character, as well as Kathleen Rose Perkins and Jason Scott Lee, who play her parents. Other previously announced cast includes Mapuana Makia, Matthew Sato, and Ronny Chieng, star of Marvel’s upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Titled Doogie Kameāloha M.D., the Disney+ original series will follow the titular character during her teenage years as she pursues a medical career. The show is set in modern-day Hawaii.

This reboot is created by Kourtney Kane, of Fresh Off the Boat and How I Met Your Mother. It will be executive produced by Jake Kasdan, director of the recent Jumanji films and son of Star Wars writer Lawrence Kasdan. No official release date has been set.

Related