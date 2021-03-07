‘Percy Jackson’ Series Circling Directors, Casting Has Not Begun

Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan is hard at work on developing season one of the series being made for Disney+. Each month, it seems a new update from Riordan is revealed vis his personal website giving us a little more information with each post. Now, today the author has shared the bigges update yet.

Riordan revealed that they have yet to receive an official greenlight just yet, but things are moving nicely ahead. Disney+ execs have received the pilot script, which Riordan turned in earlier this year, and they love what they are seeing.

Our core production team (me, Becky, our show-runners and our fellow producers) have spent the last year learning to work together efficiently and effectively (through Zoom, of course). I’m delighted to say that our thinking is aligned in terms of what we want this show to be, and I remain confident we will make something great for you all to watch. Again . . . it just takes time. A lot of time. Imagine how complicated you think making a TV show would be. Multiply that times one hundred. It is even more complicated than that. And our process, from what I’ve been told, has been relatively easy! It’s fascinating though, and I’m learning a ton.

Riordan states that the first season, which is based on the Lightning Thief and will be made with a modest budget to bring the magical world to life. He used The Mandalorian and WandaVision movie like scales as examples of the type of series budget and quality they want do, saying they want to go “toe-to-toe” with those series. Riordan revealed that they are currently talking with directors but is keeping who that is under wraps. He also went on to say it is far to early for any casting and are not actively searching stating that it’ll be a couple months at least before that process.

If you see any directing or casting rumors floating the net, Riordan wants everyone to know that they are all false. So be mindful of what you read or see out there.

There is a lot of excitement and momentum, and it really helps that Disney understands just how wonderful and massive a fanbase Percy Jackson has, so thank you all for that! I will, as always, keep you posted, but if you see other information or “inside scoops” floating around social media, remember it is just clickbait. What I’ve told you above is as much as anyone knows, including me.l

The series will follow the storyline of the five-book series starting with The Lightning Thief which centers on a teenager who discovers he’s the descendant of a Greek god and sets out on an adventure to settle an on-going battle between the gods. The series will then tackle each new book for every season, if Disney+ greenlights more seasons that is. It will be produced by Fox 21 TV Studios.

Released in 2010 and directed by Chris Columbus (Harry Potter and the Sorcerers Stone), Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lighting Thief starred Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, and Brandon T. Jackson and followed A teenager discovers he’s the descendant of a Greek god and sets out on an adventure to settle an on-going battle between the gods. The film grossed over $225M on a $95M budget. In 2013, the sequel Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters sadly lost the studio money grossing under $200M on a $90M budget, plans of continuing the series – which was planned, were sadly cancelled.

