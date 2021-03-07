Disney Wins 8 Critics Choice Awards – Big Night For Nomadland, Soul, and Hamilton
The winners were announced for the 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday evening, March 7th. The Walt Disney Company took home eight awards, four of which were for the Disney Searchlight Picture film Nomadland.
Here is a list of awards for Disney owned projects:
- Best Picture: Nomadland
- Best Director: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
- Best Adapted Screenplay: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
- Best Cinematography: Joshua James Richards, Nomadland
- Best Comedy: Palm Springs
- Best Score: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste, Soul
- Best Movie Made for Television: Hamilton (Disney+)
- Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX)
Nomadland also won the Golden Globe for Best Picture (Drama), along with a long list of Best Picture wins among critic circles around the country. The film is the current frontrunner for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Oscar nominations will be announced on March 15th.