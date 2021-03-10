Hulu Acquires New Chloë Grace Moretz Film ‘Mother/Android’

Following the relative success of its other acquired successes in including Palm Springs, Run, The United States v. Billie Holliday, and most recently Boss Level Hulu has also picked up the rights to the forthcoming sci-fi thriller Mother/Android from Miramax and 6th & Idaho according to Deadline.

Directed by Matt Tomlin and set in the near future, the film follows a young pregnant woman and her boyfriend as they try to flee a country at war with artificial intelligence. Euphoria‘s Algee Smith and Raul Castillo (Zack Snyder’s upcoming Army of the Dead) co-star.

This is Tomlin’s directorial debut, and he even wrote the feature too; however audiences should become familiar with his name as he is also serving as a writer for Matt Reeves’ highly anticipated Batman reboot. Reeves’ 6th & Idaho is also producing this film.

In a statement to trades Tomlin said, “This film is a labor of love and I couldn’t be happier that in these extremely strange times, Mother/Android will be handled by a partner who truly cares. I feel extremely lucky to have Hulu bringing the film to audiences.”

Moretz has been quite busy lately appearing in Warner Bros.’ hybrid live action and animated Tom & Jerry film, as well as the campy Shadow in the Cloud earlier this year.

The film is expect to hit the streaming platform later this year.

