‘Saturdays’ From ‘Black-ish’s Marsai Martin Gets Disney Channel Pilot Order

Disney Channel has given the green light for a pilot order to Saturdays, a roller-skating comedy series. The series comes from Black-ish star Marsai Martin and her production banner Genius Entertainment along with writer-executive producer Norman Vance Jr. (Roll Bounce). Charles Stone III (Black-ish) will direct.

According to Deadline, the series follows Paris Johnson (played by Danielle Jalade), who, since the age of four, has been honing her skills on the cool parquet floor of Saturdays, a local skating rink owned and operated by a former ’90s hip-hop back-up dancer. With its neon lights, galaxy-painted rink, and killer D.J. spinning the latest music, Saturdays is the place to show and prove. Paris is the leader of a skate crew and is determined to take them all the way to the top. However, she has sickle cell disease, and when it flares up, it’ll take every ounce of determination to prove the doubters wrong, including her concerned family.

Saturdays is also set to star Omar Gooding (Baby Boy) and Golden Brooks (Hart of Dixie) will play Paris’ parents, Cal and Deb, and Jermaine Harris (Ballers) will portray her older brother and aspiring D.J., London. Daria Johns (Mixed-ish) and newcomer Samantha Smith have also been cast as Paris’ best friends and skating partners, Simone and Roxy, respectively. Additionally, Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Yolanda “Yo-Yo” Whitaker will recur as roller rink owner Duchess.

Rafael Garcia, vice president, Development, Disney Branded Television shared his excitement in a statement:

When we met with Marsai about this project, we couldn’t have been more impressed with her passion for diverse storytelling and commitment to female empowerment,” said Rafael Garcia, vice president, Development, Disney Branded Television. “We’re extremely excited to team up with Norman and the Genius Entertainment team to tap into roller-skating culture in a way that’s truly both authentic and aspirational for our audience.

Martin and Nicole Dow will executive produce for Genius Entertainment. Martin’s parents Joshua and Carol Martin also will executive produce.

