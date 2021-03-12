First Reactions For ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Debut

3 hours ago Skyler Shuler

Marvel Studios released two new clips and a featurette for their upcoming series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Check out the new videos highlighting featuring fan-favorites Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Falcon and Winter Soldier below.

Members of the press and media were lucky enough to screen the first episode of the highly-anticipated series and it looks like Marvel Studios has another hit Disney+ series on their hands. You can check out some of our favorite reactions below.

Daniel Bruhl also returns as the Sokovian villain Baron Zemo and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter. The series will also feature Wyatt Russell as John Walker aka U.S. Agent, as well as Danny Ramirez, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, and Erin Kellyman.

The all-new, six-episode series is directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer and debuts exclusively on Disney+ on March 19, 2021.

