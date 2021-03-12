First Reactions For ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Debut

Marvel Studios released two new clips and a featurette for their upcoming series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Check out the new videos highlighting featuring fan-favorites Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Falcon and Winter Soldier below.

Members of the press and media were lucky enough to screen the first episode of the highly-anticipated series and it looks like Marvel Studios has another hit Disney+ series on their hands. You can check out some of our favorite reactions below.

It’s incredibly well written and visually it’s both creative and beautiful. In this post-Blip world, even heroes struggle with where they fit in. Mackie and Stan bring new emotional depth to #BuckyBarnes and #SamWilson as they try to redefine themselves outside of Cap’s legacy. — Charles Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) March 12, 2021

I've watched the first episode of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier & it's solid. Definitely more somber & dramatic at the start than I was expecting (which is a good thing), but also features the best Falcon action we've seen yet. Good mix of fights & story. I'm sold & hungry for more pic.twitter.com/5gZ9acB0Md — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 12, 2021

I watched Episode 1 of #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier!



It has some dope action sequences with CA: TWS vibes! Not the pace I expected but spending time with Sam's family and Bucky's mental state is great development.



Mackie & Stan are really good in very different ways. pic.twitter.com/9xwnz4v1eI — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 12, 2021

I saw the first episode of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier and dug it! The opening action sequence is very cool, has a surprise appearance, and I like where the story is going as we get deeper into Sam And Bucky's backstory. pic.twitter.com/J2XOv5UKzt — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) March 12, 2021

Got to watch #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier yesterday, which is a widely different series to #WandaVision



Brilliant writing so far and some strong action sequences. My favourite part is how grounded the series is, really allows the audience to learn more about Sam and Bucky https://t.co/mys4LAo6ec — Jacob (@JacobDFilm) March 12, 2021

Daniel Bruhl also returns as the Sokovian villain Baron Zemo and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter. The series will also feature Wyatt Russell as John Walker aka U.S. Agent, as well as Danny Ramirez, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, and Erin Kellyman.

The all-new, six-episode series is directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer and debuts exclusively on Disney+ on March 19, 2021.

