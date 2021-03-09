Major Announcements From The Walt Disney Shareholder’s Meeting

The Walt Disney Company held their annual shareholders meeting and made a number of announcements. The meeting started with former CEO and current Executive Chairman Bob Iger stating he will be leaving the Disney Company at the end of December 2021.

After the standard annual meeting protocols, current CEO Bob Chapek made a number of announcements:

Disney Plus has now surpassed 100 million subscribers, an astonishingly high number for only 15 months of operation

Disney has set a goal of 100 new programs each year for their DTC services

‘ESPN+ on Hulu’ will launch tomorrow (March 10th) on Hulu, if you have the bundle with both services, you will be able to access ESPN+ content on the Hulu app

Disney Marvel Studios ‘Black Widow’ still will be released in theaters on May 7th, no changes were announced to this plan

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, will reopen in late April, while April 1st will allow them to reopen, I will take the company a few weeks to get the entire park up and running, along with rehiring cast members

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will open on October 1st in Epcot at the Walt Disney World Resort in the France pavilion

Avenger’s Campus in Disney California Adventure will reopen later this year

Disney Cruise Line’s newest cruise ship ‘The Disney Wish’ will be sailing in Summer of 2022

We will be covering any followup to these stories, so keep checking back with The DisInsider as the Walt Disney Company starts to reopen as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to improve.

