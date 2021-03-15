Final Trailer For ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Debuts Ahead of Season Premiere

Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier debuts a new trailer today, ramping up the excitement for Friday’s debut of the new original series on Disney+. All eyes are on the shield, as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier decide to team up or rather, work together when a new global threat launches them into an unexpected mission that may hit too close to home.

Daniel Bruhl also returns as the Sokovian villain Baron Zemo and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter. The series will also feature Wyatt Russell as John Walker aka U.S. Agent, as well as Danny Ramirez, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, and Erin Kellyman.

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, the six-episode series debuts on Disney+ March 19, 2021.

