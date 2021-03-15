The Walt Disney Company Earns 15 Academy Award Nominations
2020 was a unique year for the movie industry, as streaming became a larger focus in the midst of a global pandemic. Despite multiple high-profile projects from The Walt Disney Company getting their release dates shuffled, the company was able to have a solid year, thanks to Disney+.
This morning, it was revealed that The Walt Disney Company received a total of 15 Academy Award nominations.
Nomadland, which is receiving a lot of awards season buzz and has already won the Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards’ received six nominations, including Best Motion Picture, Actress in a Leading Role, Directing, Adapted Screenplay, Editing, and Cinematography. With Nomadland, Searchlight Pictures has now garnered 19 Best Picture Oscar Nominations and a grand total of 164 Academy Award nominations.
Disney+ received its first Oscar nominations since launching in 2019. The service is home to a variety of nominated content including Disney and Pixar’s Onward and Soul both nominated for Best Animated Feature, with Soul also receiving nominations for Best Original Score and Best Sound; Mulan receiving nominations for Best Costume Design and Best Visual Effects; Disney’s The One and Only Ivan receiving a nomination for Best Visual Effects; and Disney and Pixar’s “Burrow” receiving a nomination for Best Animated Short Film.
The Hulu Original film The United States vs. Billie Holiday garnered one nomination with a Best Actress nomination for Andra Day’s performance. Hulu is also the exclusive streaming home to Searchlight Pictures’ Nomadland.
A complete list of all TWDC nominations is below:
NOMADLAND (Searchlight Pictures)
6 Nominations
- Best Motion Picture – Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Dan Janvey, Mollye Asher, Chloé Zhao
- Best Actress in a Leading Role – Frances McDormand
- Best Achievement in Directing – Chloé Zhao
- Best Adapted Screenplay – Chloé Zhao
- Best Achievement in Editing – Chloé Zhao
- Best Achievement in Cinematography – Joshua James Richards
Since 1994, Searchlight Pictures has amassed 28 Golden Globe Awards, 45 BAFTA awards, and 40 Academy Awards including four Best Picture winners since 2009: “Slumdog Millionaire,” “12 Years a Slave,” “Birdman,” and “The Shape of Water.”
SOUL (Pixar Animation Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Disney+ / Disney Music Group)
3 Nominations
- Best Animated Feature
- Best Original Score – Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor
- Best Achievement in Sound
MULAN (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Disney+)
2 Nominations
- Best Costume Design
- Best Visual Effects
ONWARD (Pixar Animation Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
1 Nomination
- Best Animated Feature
THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Disney+)
1 Nomination
- Best Visual Effects
BURROW (Pixar Animation Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Disney+)
1 Nomination
- Best Animated Short Film
THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY (Hulu)
1 Nomination
- Best Actress – Andra Day
This years Academy Awards will be televised live on ABC, April 25, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT.