The Walt Disney Company Earns 15 Academy Award Nominations

2020 was a unique year for the movie industry, as streaming became a larger focus in the midst of a global pandemic. Despite multiple high-profile projects from The Walt Disney Company getting their release dates shuffled, the company was able to have a solid year, thanks to Disney+.

This morning, it was revealed that The Walt Disney Company received a total of 15 Academy Award nominations.

Nomadland, which is receiving a lot of awards season buzz and has already won the Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards’ received six nominations, including Best Motion Picture, Actress in a Leading Role, Directing, Adapted Screenplay, Editing, and Cinematography. With Nomadland, Searchlight Pictures has now garnered 19 Best Picture Oscar Nominations and a grand total of 164 Academy Award nominations.

Disney+ received its first Oscar nominations since launching in 2019. The service is home to a variety of nominated content including Disney and Pixar’s Onward and Soul both nominated for Best Animated Feature, with Soul also receiving nominations for Best Original Score and Best Sound; Mulan receiving nominations for Best Costume Design and Best Visual Effects; Disney’s The One and Only Ivan receiving a nomination for Best Visual Effects; and Disney and Pixar’s “Burrow” receiving a nomination for Best Animated Short Film.

The Hulu Original film The United States vs. Billie Holiday garnered one nomination with a Best Actress nomination for Andra Day’s performance. Hulu is also the exclusive streaming home to Searchlight Pictures’ Nomadland.

A complete list of all TWDC nominations is below:

NOMADLAND (Searchlight Pictures)

6 Nominations

Best Motion Picture – Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Dan Janvey, Mollye Asher, Chloé Zhao

Best Actress in a Leading Role – Frances McDormand

Best Achievement in Directing – Chloé Zhao

Best Adapted Screenplay – Chloé Zhao

Best Achievement in Editing – Chloé Zhao

Best Achievement in Cinematography – Joshua James Richards

Since 1994, Searchlight Pictures has amassed 28 Golden Globe Awards, 45 BAFTA awards, and 40 Academy Awards including four Best Picture winners since 2009: “Slumdog Millionaire,” “12 Years a Slave,” “Birdman,” and “The Shape of Water.”

SOUL (Pixar Animation Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Disney+ / Disney Music Group)

3 Nominations

Best Animated Feature

Best Original Score – Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor

Best Achievement in Sound

MULAN (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Disney+)

2 Nominations

Best Costume Design

Best Visual Effects

ONWARD (Pixar Animation Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

1 Nomination

Best Animated Feature

THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Disney+)

1 Nomination

Best Visual Effects

BURROW (Pixar Animation Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Disney+)

1 Nomination

Best Animated Short Film

THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY (Hulu)

1 Nomination

Best Actress – Andra Day

This years Academy Awards will be televised live on ABC, April 25, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT.

