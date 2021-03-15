‘One Night In Miami’ Star Kingsley Ben-Adir Joins Marvel Studios’ ‘Secret Invasion’

Noelle star Kingsley Ben-Adir is returning to Disney+ but this time for Marvel Studios. According to Deadline, the One Night In Miami star is set to lead the upcoming Secret Invasion series.

Secret Invasion will see the return of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos and is a sequel to Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home. It will be an installment of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. The series is produced by Marvel Studios and will be released on Disney+. The first season will consist of six episodes.

Per the trade, Ben-Adir is playing an unknown lead villain. The studio is currently casting a series regular, female, ages 40-50 years old and is expected to “share many scenes” with Jackson’s Fury, as well as an important supporting role for a younger female actor.

Secret Invasion will be showrun by Mr. Robot alum Kyle Bradstreet. The series was announced during Disney’s Investor Day back in December. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shared some details on the project with ComicBook.com.

Well, there were more characters in the Secret Invasion comic series than there were in Endgame so, no. It’s not that but it very much is a showcase for Sam Jackson and Ben Mendelson and tapping into the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took. So, that’s certainly our focus more than, ‘Can we cram in more characters than Endgame? like publishing?’

