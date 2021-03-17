Disneyland’s Snow White’s Enchanted Wish Will Debut With The Park On April 30th

There are still a lot of unknowns regarding Disneyland’s reopening, but there is one Enchanted Wish we can scratch off.

Disney announced that the ride Snow White’s Enchanted Wish will open for guests when Disneyland opens on April 30th.

Enchanted Wish has replaced the old Snow White’s Scary Adventures in Fantasyland. While the ride mechanics and layout are the same, many of the show elements have been either upgraded with more current technology or redone completely.

Over the decades the ride had been a constant source of complaints from guests with easily frightened children. The show had been filled with dark scenes centered around the evil witch. However, starting right before the Covid-19 shutdown, the ride was closed to begin a major refurbishment. A few months ago we were given a sneak peak at the finished product and the new name was revealed.

Now we know that guests visiting Disneyland in the early days of the reopening will be able to ride Snow White’s Enchanted Wish.

